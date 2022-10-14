New Suit - Securities

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued Crew Capital Group and the Estate of Stephen Romney Swensen Friday in Utah District Court over alleged violations of federal securities laws. The court action accuses the defendants of failing to invest $29.3 million in fraudulently-raised investor funds. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-00135, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Estate of Stephen Romney Swensen, The et al.

October 14, 2022, 7:25 PM