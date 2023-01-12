New Suit - Securities

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued Yossi Engel Thursday in California Central District Court in relation to a $47 million Ponzi-scheme. The court action accuses the defendant of targeting Orthodox Jewish communities and fraudulently offering securities for a purported security business. According to the complaint, Engel induced people to invest by falsely promising that their funds would be used to purchase security camera equipment in the United States and to purchase properties in Israel to develop and sell. However, Engel allegedly misappropriated the funds by spending investor money for his personal benefit. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00213, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Engel.

Government

January 12, 2023, 3:57 PM