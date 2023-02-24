New Suit - SEC Enforcement

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed a securities fraud lawsuit against Energy & Environment Inc., Amir A. Sardari and Narysa Sardari Luddy on Friday in California Central District Court. The suit accuses the defendants of conducting a Ponzi-like scheme and misappropriating more than $4 million from investors for undisclosed overhead costs and personal expenses. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:23-cv-00338, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Energy & Environmental Investments LLC et al.

Government

February 24, 2023, 6:16 PM