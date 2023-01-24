New Suit - Securities

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued Austin Danger Ellison-Meade, the 'managing partner' of Baycap.io, Tuesday in California Central District Court over alleged violations of federal securities laws. The court case accuses Ellison-Meade of fraudulently raising approximately $2.8 million from dozens of investors and misappropriating investor funds from Baycap.io to pay his personal expenses. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00521, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Ellison-Meade.

Government

January 24, 2023, 3:25 PM