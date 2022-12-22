New Suit - Securities

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued FTX CTO and co-founder, Zixiao 'Gary' Wang, and trading firm Alameda Research LLC co-founder, Caroline Ellison, Wednesday in New York Southern District Court. The lawsuit accuses the defendants, together with Samuel Bankman-Fried, of defrauding equity investors and platform customers out of billions of dollars by diverting FTX customer funds to Alameda. According to the suit, Wang is also a co-founder of Alameda and holds a 10 percent ownership interest in Alameda. The case is 1:22-cv-10794, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Ellison et al.

Government

December 22, 2022, 11:22 AM