New Suit - SEC Enforcement

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued Alexander Elbanna and his three cryptocurrency-focused entities DWE LLC, BoostedPro LLC and DWE LLC II Thursday in Florida Middle District Court over alleged violations of federal securities laws. The suit accuses Elbanna of creating a limited supply of crypto assets for each entity and fraudulently raising over $1 million by making false assurances and stating that the investments were fully backed by gold, silver and/or bitcoin. The case is 8:23-cv-01638, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Elbanna et al.

Government

July 21, 2023, 7:35 AM

Plaintiffs

Securities and Exchange Commission

Plaintiffs

Securities And Exchange Commission

defendants

Alex Elbanna

BoostedPro, LLC

D.W. Exchange, LLC

Digital World Exchange, LLC

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws