New Suit - Securities

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued Edelman Blockchain Advisors LLC, Creative Advancement and its owner Gabriel Edelman Thursday in New York Southern District Court. The lawsuit accuses the defendant of misappropriating over $4 million from investors by fraudulently inducing them into believing their funds would be used to purchase digital assets. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-07892, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Edelman et al.

Government

September 16, 2022, 6:33 AM