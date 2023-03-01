Who Got The Work

Dean A. Olson and Maryam Danishwar of Clark Hill have entered appearances for commercial industrial hemp cultivator Upper Street Marketing Inc. in a pending securities lawsuit. The complaint, filed Dec. 5 in California Southern District Court by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, accuses the defendants of engaging in a 'pump-and-dump' scheme in which they disseminated false and misleading information in order to inflate Upper Street's stock price artificially. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Marilyn L. Huff, is 3:22-cv-01914, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Earle et al.

