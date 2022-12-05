New Suit - Securities

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued commercial industrial hemp cultivator Upper Street Marketing, Project Growth International and other defendants Monday in California Southern District Court. The suit accuses the defendants of engaging in a 'pump-and-dump' scheme in which they disseminated false and misleading information in order to inflate Upper Street's stock price artificially. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-01914, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Earle et al.

Government

December 05, 2022, 3:25 PM