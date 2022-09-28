New Suit - Securities

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed a securities fraud lawsuit against Jared D. Eakes and James Blake Daughtry on Wednesday in Florida Middle District Court. The suit accuses the defendants of misappropriating $2.6 million from clients of GraySail Advisers by selling fake promissory notes purportedly issued by Small World Capital. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-01055, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Eakes et al.

Government

September 28, 2022, 2:40 PM