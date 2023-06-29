New Suit - SEC Enforcement

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued five individuals, including Joseph M. Dupont, an executive editor for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Thursday in New York Southern District Court over alleged insider trading. The lawsuit accuses the defendants of using nonpublic information to buy securities of Portola Pharmaceuticals in advance of the announcement that the company would be acquired by Alexion. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-05565, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Dupont et al.

June 29, 2023, 4:05 PM

Plaintiffs

Securities and Exchange Commission

Plaintiffs

Securities And Exchange Commission

U.S. Securities And Exchange Commission

defendants

Jarett G Mendoza

Joseph M Dupont

Paul Feldman

Shawn P Cronin

Stanley Kaplan

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws