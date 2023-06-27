The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed a lawsuit Tuesday in California Central District Court targeting a former CEO for MusclePharm. The suit contends that Ryan C. Drexler engaged in a scheme to defraud investors regarding the company’s financial reporting and disclosure controls, particularly concerning the impact of the company’s debt default in the third quarter of 2022. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-05102, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Drexler.
Government
June 27, 2023, 7:36 PM