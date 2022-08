New Suit - Securities

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued Dragonchain Inc. and its founder Joseph J. Roet Tuesday in Washington Western District Court. The suit accuses the defendants of offering unregistered cryptocurrency assets called 'Dragon' to raise more than $16 million illegally from thousands of investors. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-01145, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Dragonchain, Inc. et al.

August 16, 2022, 12:03 PM