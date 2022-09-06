New Suit - Securities

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued Todd C. Doucette, the former vice president of business transformation for Align Technology Inc., on Tuesday in New Hampshire District Court over insider trading violations. The court action accuses the defendant of using material, nonpublic information in advance of Align’s earnings announcements. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-00348, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Doucette.

