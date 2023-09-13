Who Got The Work

Ray Quinney & Nebeker shareholders Justin T. Toth, Maria E. Windham and associate Emily Nuvan have entered appearances for Ryan Bowen, a member of Lazy Magnolia Brewing Company LLC, in a lawsuit for his role in a $49 million fraud scheme involving crypto mining firm Digital Licensing Inc. The complaint, filed July 26 in Utah District Court by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, alleges that the defendants misappropriated funds for personal use. Additionally, the suit accuses the defendants of telling investors through online videos, social media posts and events that Digital's crypto mining activity would generate significant gains for investors, but the node licenses were a allegedly a sham. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Robert J. Shelby, is 2:23-cv-00482, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Digital Licensing et al.

Government

September 13, 2023, 7:31 AM

Plaintiffs

Securities and Exchange Commission

Plaintiffs

Securities And Exchange Commission

defendants

Alton O Parker

Archer Drilling

B&B Investment Group

Benjamin F Daniels

Blox Lending

Brendan J Stangis

Business Funding Solutions

BW Holdings

Calmes & Co

Calmfritz Holdings

Digital Licensing

Flaherty Enterprises

IX Global

IX Ventures Fzco

Jacob S Anderson

James E Franklin

Jason R. Anderson

Joseph A Martinez

Mark W Schuler

Matthew D Fritzsche

Purdy Oil

Roydon B Nelson

Ryan Bowen

Schad E Brannon

The Gold Collective

Travis A Flaherty

Uiu Holdings

Western Oil Exploration

defendant counsels

Morrison Cohen

Kunzler Bean & Adamson

Clyde Snow Sessions

Ray Quinney & Nebeker

Gordon Law Offices PLLC

Polsinelli

Kesler & Rust

Parsons Behle & Latimer

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws