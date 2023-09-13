Ray Quinney & Nebeker shareholders Justin T. Toth, Maria E. Windham and associate Emily Nuvan have entered appearances for Ryan Bowen, a member of Lazy Magnolia Brewing Company LLC, in a lawsuit for his role in a $49 million fraud scheme involving crypto mining firm Digital Licensing Inc. The complaint, filed July 26 in Utah District Court by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, alleges that the defendants misappropriated funds for personal use. Additionally, the suit accuses the defendants of telling investors through online videos, social media posts and events that Digital's crypto mining activity would generate significant gains for investors, but the node licenses were a allegedly a sham. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Robert J. Shelby, is 2:23-cv-00482, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Digital Licensing et al.
September 13, 2023, 7:31 AM