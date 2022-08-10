New Suit - Securities

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued Charles B. Hensley and Desilu Studios Wednesday in California Central District Court for alleged violations of federal securities laws. The suit accuses Hensley of using the Desilu name to mislead investors into believing that he had acquired the rights to the Desilu Productions brand, co-founded by the late Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz of the classic sitcom 'I Love Lucy.' According to the suit, Hensley misappropriated nearly $600,000 from individual investors which he used for personal expenses. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-05652, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Desilu Studios, Inc. et al.

