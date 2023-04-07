Who Got The Work

Jeremy Bradford Butt of Milbank has entered an appearance for Andrew DeFrancesco in a pending securities lawsuit. The suit was filed Jan. 6 in New York Southern District Court by the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission. The suit, which targets several former officers and directors of bankrupt electronics retail chain Cool Holdings Inc., contends that the defendants issued false and misleading statements and published a series of fraudulent articles intended to inflate Cool's stock price as part of a 'pump and dump' scheme. Co-defendants are represented by Dorsey & Whitney; Kaplan Hecker & Fink; Pietragallo Gordon Alfano Bosick & Raspanti. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff, is 1:23-cv-00131, Securities and Exchange Commission v. DeFrancesco et al.

Government

April 07, 2023, 8:06 AM

Plaintiffs

Securities and Exchange Commission

Plaintiffs

Securities And Exchange Commission

Katherine Starr Bromberg

U.S. Securities And Exchange Commission

U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission

defendants

Andrew DeFrancesco

Carlos Felipe Rezk

Catherine DeFrancesco

Marlio Mauricio Diaz Cardona

Nikola Faukovic

defendant counsels

Milbank

Kaplan Hecker & Fink

Dorsey & Whitney

Pietragallo Gordon Alfano Bosick & Raspanti LLP

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws