New Suit - SEC Enforcement

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued several former officers and directors of bankrupt electronics retail chain Cool Holdings Inc. on Friday in New York Southern District Court. The agency claims that the defendants issued false and misleading statements and published a series of fraudulent articles intended to inflate Cool's stock price as part of a 'pump and dump' scheme. In particular, the suit alleges that several of the defendants put out misleading statements about the company's business relationship with Apple. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00131, Securities and Exchange Commission v. DeFrancesco et al.

Government

January 06, 2023, 8:17 PM