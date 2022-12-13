New Suit - SEC Enforcement

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued Danske Bank A/S Tuesday in New York Southern District Court over alleged violations of federal securities laws. The lawsuit accuses Danske, directly and through its branch in Estonia, of providing banking services to suspicious customers despite knowing there was a high degree of risk that such customers were potentially engaged in money laundering. The complaint further contends that Danske knew or should have known that its employees and managers had conspired with customers to circumvent anti-money laundering laws of the European Union. Danske Bank A/S is represented by Shearman & Sterling. The case is 7:22-cv-10509, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Danske Bank A/S.

Government

December 13, 2022, 5:28 PM