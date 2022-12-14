New Suit - Securities

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed a lawsuit Wednesday in New York Southern District Court over an alleged international pyramid scheme involving a counterfeit crypto-asset trading and mining company. The suit targets Francisley Valdevino da Silva, who as of October has been targeted with 20 search and seizure warrants in four Brazilian states, and three other defendants for allegedly preying on Spanish-speaking communities for investment in Forcount, a scheme which defrauded investors of over $8.4 million. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-10534, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Da Silva et al.

December 14, 2022, 5:48 PM