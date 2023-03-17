New Suit - Securities

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued Jeffrey Cutter and his investment adviser firm Cutter Financial Group Friday in Massachusetts District Court over alleged violations of federal securities laws. The lawsuit accuses Cutter of switching clients out of annuity contracts that he had previously sold them into new annuity contracts without adequately disclosing his financial incentive to recommend these switches, including substantial commissions he received from third parties. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-10589, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Cutter Financial Group, LLC et al.

March 17, 2023, 12:53 PM

Securities and Exchange Commission

Securities And Exchange Commission - Ma

Cutter Financial Group, LLC

Jeffrey Cutter

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws