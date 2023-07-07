New Suit - Securities

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued Caz L. Craffy Friday in New Jersey District Court over alleged violations of federal securities laws. According to the complaint, Craffy was a U.S. Army financial counselor, tasked with aiding families who had received survivor insurance benefits. He also worked full-time as a broker for private brokerage firms but failed to disclose these positions to the Army as required by law and ethics rules. Further, Craffy allegedly defrauded the grieving families of $1.8 million to enrich himself. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-03639, Securities And Exchange Commission, v. Craffy.

Government

July 07, 2023, 10:42 AM

Plaintiffs

Securities And Exchange Commission,

Plaintiffs

Securities And Exchange Commission

defendants

Caz L. Craffy

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws