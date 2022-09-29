New Suit - Securities

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed a lawsuit Thursday in Washington Western District Court accusing former CEO of GRN Holding Corp. Justin Costello and his associate of defrauding investors of millions of dollars. The suit contends that Costello misrepresented himself as a billionaire military veteran with a Harvard MBA, sold stock shares at an over 9,000% markup and misappropriated investors' funds in order to engage in insider trading. Defendant David Ferraro is accused of assisting Costello in perpetuating stock promotion schemes on Twitter. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-01388, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Costello et al.

Government

September 29, 2022, 1:59 PM