Kevin S. Schwartz and Adam Gogolak of Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz have stepped in to represent Consensys Software in a pending securities lawsuit. The suit, filed June 28 in New York Eastern District Court by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, accuses the defendant of failing to register as a broker and failing to register the offer and sale of certain securities; thereby preventing investors from making informed investment decisions. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Margo K. Brodie, is 1:24-cv-04578, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Consensys Software Inc.

Government

July 09, 2024, 1:23 PM

Plaintiffs

Securities and Exchange Commission

Plaintiffs

U.S. Securities And Exchange Commission

Securities And Exchange Commission

Defendants

Consensys Software Inc.

defendant counsels

Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz

Nature of Claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws