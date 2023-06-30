New Suit - SEC Enforcement

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued Thomas Collins, Patrick Thomas, Gary Kouletas, Scott Levine and Brian Kingsfield Friday in Texas Northern District Court over alleged violations of federal securities laws. The lawsuit contends that Collins and Thomas secretly gained control over Global Resource Energy (GRE) and nearly all of the company’s shares available for public trading and then orchestrated a scheme with the other three defendants to sell GRE stock into the market fraudulently. All five defendants pleaded guilty to criminal charges of conspiracy to commit securities fraud. Four have been sentenced to prison and pay restitution; Levine is awaiting sentencing. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00676, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Collins et al.

Government

June 30, 2023, 12:28 PM

Plaintiffs

Securities and Exchange Commission

Plaintiffs

Us Securities And Exchange Commission

defendants

Brian Kingsfield

Gary Kouletas

Patrick Thomas

Scott Levine

Thomas Collins

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws