New Suit - SEC Enforcement

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued Joshua W. Coleman Monday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court over alleged violations of federal securities laws. The lawsuit accuses Coleman of organizing a fraudulent scheme through his then-registered investment adviser, Vesta Advisors, to obtain over $200 million in unlawful loan proceeds by misrepresenting the value of securities pledged as collateral for the loans. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00459, Securities And Exchange Commission v. Coleman.

February 06, 2023, 2:00 PM