The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued Joshua W. Coleman Monday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court over alleged violations of federal securities laws. The lawsuit accuses Coleman of organizing a fraudulent scheme through his then-registered investment adviser, Vesta Advisors, to obtain over $200 million in unlawful loan proceeds by misrepresenting the value of securities pledged as collateral for the loans. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00459, Securities And Exchange Commission v. Coleman.
Government
February 06, 2023, 2:00 PM