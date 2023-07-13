Who Got The Work

Attorneys at Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz; and Sullivan & Cromwell have entered appearances for cryptocurrency trading platform Coinbase in a pending securities lawsuit. The action was filed June 6 in New York Southern District Court by the Securities and Exchange Commission. According to the complaint, Coinbase performs the functions of a broker, exchange and clearing agency despite never having registered with the SEC as a broker. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla, is 1:23-cv-04738, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Coinbase, Inc. et al.

Fintech

July 13, 2023, 8:33 AM

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws