The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued Lee Cohen Tuesday in New York Eastern District Court over alleged violations of federal securities laws. The court action accuses the defendant of manipulating the price and trading volume of security surveillance company HD View 360 by misleading investors into placing orders at artificially high prices. In 2022, Cohen pleaded guilty to criminal charges of conspiracy to commit securities fraud for his role in the scheme. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-03309, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Cohen.

May 02, 2023, 1:06 PM

Securities and Exchange Commission

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws