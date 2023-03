New Suit - SEC Enforcement

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued investment adviser Darryl Matthew Cohen Thursday in New York Southern District Court over alleged violations of federal securities laws. The suit accuses Cohen of misappropriating at least $1 million in funds from three current and former NBA players for his personal benefit. The case is 1:23-cv-02453, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Cohen.

Government

March 24, 2023, 8:04 AM

Plaintiffs

Securities and Exchange Commission

Plaintiffs

Securities And Exchange Commission

defendants

Darryl Matthew Cohen

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws