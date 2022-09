New Suit - Securities

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed a securities fraud lawsuit against Christopher P. Vallos, CEO of mining exploration company Gold Lakes, on Friday in Massachusetts District Court. The suit accuses the defendant of selling Gold Lakes stock to an investor without disclosing his connection to Gold Lakes. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-11613, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Vallos.

Government

September 23, 2022, 2:43 PM