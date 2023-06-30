New Suit - SEC Enforcement

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued Robert D. Christensen, Anthony M. Matic and four entities that they own on Friday in Oregon District Court. The lawsuit accuses the defendants of selling unregistered promissory notes and misusing the proceeds. Further, the complaint contends that Christensen and Matic attempted to convince promissory note investors to forego repayment of what they were owed on existing notes to participate in a large real estate investment fund. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00959, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Christensen et al.

June 30, 2023, 3:31 PM

Securities and Exchange Commission

U.S. Securities And Exchange Commission

Anthony M. Matic

Foresee, Inc.

Innings 150, LLC

Robert D. Christensen

The Commission PDX, LLC

The Policy PDX, LLC

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws