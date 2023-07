New Suit - SEC Enforcement

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued Nayeem Choudhury and Dream Venture Capital Group Wednesday in North Carolina Middle District Court. The lawsuit accuses Choudhury of operating as an unregistered investment adviser and conducting an ongoing $9.3 million Ponzi scheme through Dream Venture Capital Group. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00573, Securities And Exchange Commission v. Choudhury et al.

July 12, 2023, 12:39 PM

Securities And Exchange Commission

