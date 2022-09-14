New Suit - Securities

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed a securities fraud lawsuit against Chicago Crypto Capital, its president and two salespeople on Wednesday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit accuses the defendants of misleading investors with respect to the purchase of 'BXY' tokens from crypto trading platform Beaxy. The complaint further accuses the defendants of soliciting investments through cold calls and social media posts without registering as brokers with the SEC. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-04975, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Chicago Crypto Capital LLC et al.

