New Suit - Securities

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed a lawsuit Thursday in Texas Southern District Court targeting CBT Group and other defendants for allegedly defrauding investors of over $12 million. The suit contends that the defendants targeted Latino investors, misappropriating funds intended for investment in the crypto asset and foreign exchange markets in a Ponzi-like scheme. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:22-cv-03359, Securities And Exchange Commission v. Chavez et al.

Government

September 29, 2022, 7:09 PM