New Suit - Securities

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed a lawsuit Thursday in California Central District Court accusing Charles Winn LLC and other defendants of engaging in an investment scheme involving fine wine. The suit accuses the defendants of raising $8.5 million in unregistered offerings and misappropriating over 50% of investor funds. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-02988, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Charles Winn

Government

April 20, 2023, 6:29 PM

Plaintiffs

Securities and Exchange Commission

Plaintiffs

Us Securities And Exchange Commission

defendants

Aaron David Scott-Britten

Casey Alexander

Charles Winn LLC

Charlie Jake Smith

Ohran Emmanuel Stewart

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws