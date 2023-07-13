New Suit - SEC Enforcement

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued bankrupt cryptocurrency lender Celsius Network Ltd. and its founder Alexander Mashinsky on Thursday in New York Southern District Court over alleged violations of federal securities laws. The court case pursues claims that the defendants misled investors about Celsius’ financial success and ‘fraudulently manipulated’ the price of Celsius’ ‘CEL’ crypto token. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the U.S. Federal Trade Commission filed similar suits earlier today. Further, Alex Mashinsky, the former CEO of Celsius, was arrested and charged with fraud. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-06005, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Celsius Network Limited et al.

Government

July 13, 2023, 10:50 AM

Plaintiffs

Securities and Exchange Commission

Plaintiffs

U.S. Securities And Exchange Commission

defendants

Alex Mashinsky

Celsius Network Limited

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws