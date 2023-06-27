New Suit - SEC Enforcement

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed a lawsuit Tuesday in California Central District Court targeting three executives for MusclePharm for allegedly inflating reports of quarterly revenues and gross profits. The suit contends that Brian H. Casutto, Kevin R. Harris and Matthew J. Zucco recognized prematurely tens of million of dollars in revenue, and disseminated other false and misleading information. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-05104, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Casutto et al.

June 27, 2023, 8:25 PM

