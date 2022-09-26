New Suit - Securities

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed a securities lawsuit against Daniel C. Caravette on Monday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit seeks to enforce a commission order requiring disgorgement of profits and other penalties based on Caravette's alleged sale of Accelera stock without registering as a broker-dealer. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-05219, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Caravette.

Government

September 26, 2022, 3:00 PM