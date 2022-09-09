New Suit - Securities

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued Vincent J. Caputo Friday in Florida Southern District Court over alleged violations of federal securities laws. The suit accuses Caputo of selling shares of health management company MediXall without registering as a broker or dealer with the SEC. Similar suits have been filed against Caputo's employer, TBG Holdings Corporation, and other brokers. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 0:22-cv-61693, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Caputo.

September 09, 2022, 2:21 PM