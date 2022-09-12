The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued Scott Adam Brander Monday in New Jersey District Court over alleged violations of federal securities laws. The lawsuit accuses the defendant of conducting a 'cherry-picking' scheme by disproportionately allocating profitable trades to himself and unprofitable trades to the accounts of his clients. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-05506, Securities And Exchange Commission v. Brander.
Government
September 12, 2022, 5:11 PM