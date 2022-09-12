New Suit - Securities

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued Scott Adam Brander Monday in New Jersey District Court over alleged violations of federal securities laws. The lawsuit accuses the defendant of conducting a 'cherry-picking' scheme by disproportionately allocating profitable trades to himself and unprofitable trades to the accounts of his clients. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-05506, Securities And Exchange Commission v. Brander.

Government

September 12, 2022, 5:11 PM