The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued crypto trading platforms Bittrex Global Gmbh and Bittrex Inc. and their co-founder William Hiroaki Shihara Monday in Washington Western District Court over alleged violations of federal securities laws. The court case accuses Bittrex of failing to register with the SEC as a broker-dealer, a national securities exchange or a clearing agency. The complaint further contends that Bittrex earned at least $1.3 billion in revenues from transaction fees from investors it placed at significant risk while servicing them in an unregistered capacity. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00580, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Bittrex, Inc. et al.

April 17, 2023, 11:52 AM

Securities and Exchange Commission

Securities & Exchange Commission (ny - Pearl St)

Securities & Exchange Commission (dc)

Bittrex Global Gmbh

Bittrex, Inc.

William Hiroaki Shihara

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws