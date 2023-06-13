Who Got The Work

Attorneys from Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher; Latham & Watkins; Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr; and Milbank have stepped in to defend Malta-based cryptocurrency exchange Binance, its CEO Changpeng Zhao, BAM Trading Services and BAM Management US Holdings, respectively, in a pending Securities and Exchange Commission enforcement lawsuit. The case, filed June 5 in the District of Columbia District Court, accuses the defendants of intentionally failing to register with the SEC in order to avoid scrutiny. The suit also contends that the defendants gained billions of dollars by misrepresenting to investors that controls were in place to protect their assets. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson, is 1:23-cv-01599, Securities And Exchange Commission v. Binance Holdings Limited et al.

Fintech

June 13, 2023, 6:10 AM

