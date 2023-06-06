The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed a lawsuit Monday in District of Columbia District Court accusing Malta-based cryptocurrency exchange Binance of engaging in investment schemes and soliciting investors to trade crypto-asset securities through unregistered online platforms. The suit, which also targets Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, BAM Trading Services and BAM Management US Holdings, accuses the defendants of intentionally failing to register with the SEC in order to avoid scrutiny. The suit also contends that the defendants gained billions of dollars by misrepresenting to investors that controls were in place to protect their assets. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01599, Securities And Exchange Commission v. Binance Holdings Limited et al.
Fintech
June 06, 2023, 1:25 PM