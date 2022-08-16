New Suit - Securities

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed a securities fraud lawsuit against Christopher R. Bentley on Tuesday in Texas Southern District Court. The suit, which relates to a plan to purchase mineral rights from private individuals and then resell the rights to institutional investors for a profit, accuses Bentley of inflating prices through self-dealing and generating fake profits in order to conceal losses. The complaint further contends that Bentley secretly pledged the mineral rights as collateral for a $6.6 million loan and then defaulted, resulting in a nearly complete loss for investors. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:22-cv-02772, Securities And Exchange Commission v. Bentley et al.

Government

August 16, 2022, 2:17 PM