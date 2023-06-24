New Suit - SEC Enforcement

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued Brooklyn resident Wilson Baston on Friday in New York Southern District Court for alleged violations of federal securities laws. The lawsuit accuses Baston, a convicted felon, of fraudulently soliciting millions of dollars from investors and misusing the funds for personal expenses and to make payments to other investors in a 'Ponzi-like manner.' Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-05347, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Baston.

Government

June 24, 2023, 1:36 PM

Plaintiffs

Securities and Exchange Commission

Plaintiffs

Securities And Exchange Commission

defendants

Wilson Baston

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws