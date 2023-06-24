The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued Brooklyn resident Wilson Baston on Friday in New York Southern District Court for alleged violations of federal securities laws. The lawsuit accuses Baston, a convicted felon, of fraudulently soliciting millions of dollars from investors and misusing the funds for personal expenses and to make payments to other investors in a 'Ponzi-like manner.' Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-05347, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Baston.
Government
