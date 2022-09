New Suit - Securities

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed a securities fraud lawsuit against real estate developer Timothy Barton, Carnegie Development and other defendants on Friday in Texas Northern District Court. The suit accuses Barton of inflating land prices and misappropriating funds intended for building residential lots. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-02118, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Barton et al.

September 23, 2022, 2:50 PM