New Suit - SEC Enforcement

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed a securities fraud lawsuit against Dynasty Toys, Brett M. Bartlett and other defendants on Tuesday in California Central District Court. The suit accuses the defendants of raising over $20 million in funds for toy sales, COVID-related mask production and other ventures, then misappropriating over $1 million to fund personal expenses and make Ponzi-like payments to earlier investors. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:23-cv-00765, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Bartlett et al.

Government

May 02, 2023, 7:02 PM

Plaintiffs

Securities and Exchange Commission

Plaintiffs

Us Securities And Exchange Commission

defendants

Brett M Bartlett

Concept Management Company LLC

Dynasty Toys, Inc.

Dynasty, Inc.

Scott A Miller

The 7M Egroup Corp.

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws