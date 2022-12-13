New Suit - Securities

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued Samuel Bankman-Fried, founder and former CEO of Bahamas-based cryptocurrency exchange platform, FTX, Tuesday in New York Southern District Court. The lawsuit accuses Bankman-Fried of defrauding equity investors and platform customers out of billions of dollars by diverting FTX customer funds to Bankman-Fried's co-founded trading firm, Alameda Research LLC, and then using those funds to continue to grow his empire by making, 'undisclosed private venture investments, political contributions and real estate purchases.' The suit further contends that Bankman-Fried misled its investors and customers by failing to disclose the platform's risk management and exposure to Alameda and the diversion of FTX customer funds to Alameda. The case is 1:22-cv-10501, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Bankman-Fried.

Government

December 13, 2022, 9:31 AM