New Suit - Securities

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued Nicolas Arkells Wednesday in California Central District Court over alleged violations of federal securities laws. The lawsuit contends that the defendant unlawfully sold approximately $477,500 worth of securities of medical cannabis company C3 International. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-05991, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Arkells.

Government

August 24, 2022, 11:41 AM