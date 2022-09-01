New Suit - Securities

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued Archer Capital Management Group and other defendants Thursday in Florida Southern District Court for allegedly misappropriating $2.6 million in a private equity scheme. The complaint contends that the defendant entities were created under aliases by individuals who falsely marketed that they could provide 47% return on investment, while using investors funds for their own purposes. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 0:22-cv-61632, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Archer Capital Management Group et al.

Government

September 01, 2022, 3:33 PM